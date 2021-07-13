AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,552,351 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 41,155 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $407,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $34,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,129 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,931. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

