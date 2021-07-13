Ararat Capital Management LP Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ararat Capital Management LP decreased its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 57,293 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Meta Financial Group worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,615. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

