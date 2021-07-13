Ararat Capital Management LP Sells 203,845 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ararat Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,845 shares during the period. Open Lending comprises approximately 0.7% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $46,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

