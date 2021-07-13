Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.