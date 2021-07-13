Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

