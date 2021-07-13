Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.68. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

