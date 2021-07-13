Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0465 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Argon has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $112,387.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.