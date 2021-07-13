Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ARDS traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 195,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.16. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

