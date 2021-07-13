Aristides Capital LLC Invests $254,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $23,276,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 24,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,634. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

