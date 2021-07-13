Aristides Capital LLC Invests $768,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,894,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 250.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 23,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.