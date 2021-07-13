Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,619. The firm has a market cap of $290.62 million, a PE ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.