Aristides Capital LLC Reduces Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462,218 shares during the period. ARC Document Solutions makes up approximately 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 1.73% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,390. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

