Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 40,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 40,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.88, for a total value of $19,035,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.34, for a total value of $19,606,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00.

EPAM stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.62. 1,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $542.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

