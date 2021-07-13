Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

