Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Coca-Cola FEMSA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 6,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

