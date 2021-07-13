Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 290,517 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 290,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,780,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,101.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $6,530,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.