Armistice Capital LLC Has $48.22 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 316.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up about 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.21. 10,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,774. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

