Armistice Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.13. 19,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.