Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. 136,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.