Armistice Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $10,290,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

