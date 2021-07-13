ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $827.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

