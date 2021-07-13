Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.97 ($8.20).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €6.75 ($7.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.76.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.