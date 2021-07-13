Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $138,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRN stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $819.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.