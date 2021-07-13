Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 97,384 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

