Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 174,301 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,301 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.53% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.