Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,830 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

