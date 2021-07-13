Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 88,021 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,021 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.87 and a one year high of $169.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.