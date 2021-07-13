Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

