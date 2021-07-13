ASD (BTMX) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. ASD has a total market cap of $276.17 million and $1.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00885388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

