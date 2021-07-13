Ashok Mishra Sells 6,152 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NYSE:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $40,357.12.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Ashok Mishra sold 14,886 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $98,545.32.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 26,384 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $182,577.28.

INOD stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.