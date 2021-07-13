ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
ASLN stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.41.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
