Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 455,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

