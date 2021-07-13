ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Update

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ASR Nederland stock remained flat at $$31.87 during trading on Tuesday. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

