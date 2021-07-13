AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.