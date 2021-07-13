Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 695,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,044. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

