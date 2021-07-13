Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Update

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,561. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

