Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Update

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,561. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.