Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

