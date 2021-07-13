Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 5.7%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 134,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,252,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

