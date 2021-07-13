Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Authentic Equity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Authentic Equity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of AEACU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.