Auxier Asset Management Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. 39,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

