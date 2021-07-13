Auxier Asset Management Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,018,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,728,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $10,034,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.86. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.