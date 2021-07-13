Auxier Asset Management Sells 275 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 355,244 shares valued at $16,773,758. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,702. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.