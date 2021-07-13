Auxier Asset Management Sells 75 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AON were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $231.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.81. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

