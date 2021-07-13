Auxier Asset Management Sells 775 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 50.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 609,676 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 68,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,185. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

