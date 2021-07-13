Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,282 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of Avalara worth $39,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $13,343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $1,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 938,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,061. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,798 shares of company stock worth $10,000,090. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

