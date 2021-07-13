Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell Sells 18,331 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AVTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 2,467,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

