Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 1,525,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,845. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

