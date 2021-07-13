Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Avery Dennison worth $331,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

