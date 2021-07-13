AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVEVF. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVF stock remained flat at $$53.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

