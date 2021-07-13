Avid Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AVID) Director Sells $38,787.50 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50.

Shares of NYSE AVID opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.